Omers Administration Has Trimmed Its Stake in Nike (NKE) as Market Value Rose; Amgen (AMGN) Holder Mufg Americas Holdings Trimmed Position as Stock Price Rose

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 23.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 295,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 943,841 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.36M, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $81.11. About 4.01M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE CEO: COMMITED TO ALL EMPLOYEES HAVING POSITIVE EXPERIENCE; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues–Update; 16/03/2018 – Nike Executive Departures Accompany Reports of Demeaning Conduct; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Equipment Rev $314M; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC QTRLY EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA TOTAL REV $2,299 MLN, UP 19 PCT; 27/03/2018 – NKE: JUST IN: NFL owners approve a 10-year extension to league’s apparel deal with Nike. Will now extend through 2028. – ! $NKE; 23/05/2018 – The N.F.L. and Nike Make Room for Fanatics; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE FLAT IN FY 4Q; 22/03/2018 – More: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has disposed of its Nike stake, CNBC’s @LesliePicker confirms; 04/04/2018 – Nike “has failed to gain traction” in hiring and promoting more women and minorities, according to a memo Nike’s HR Chief sent to employees on Wednesday

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp sold 7,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 58,375 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.09M, down from 65,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $182.79. About 1.58M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha Prevents Heart Attacks and Strokes; 25/05/2018 – FDA CONFIRMS ORPHAN DRUG STATUS FOR AMGEN’S ROMIPLOSTIM; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN: FDA OKS PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab) For Migraine Patients With Multiple Treatment Failures; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AND AMGEN ANNOUNCE FDA APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG™ (ERENUMAB-AOOE), A NOVEL TREATMENT DEVELOPED SPECIFICALLY FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN GETS EC APPROVAL FOR REPATHA® (EVOLOCUMAB) TO PREVENT HEA; 27/04/2018 – Amgen’s Prolia Gets Use Extension Recommendation (Correct); 01/05/2018 – REGENERON AND SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN’S BLINCYTO; 06/03/2018 – AMGEN SAYS PRELIMINARY PRORATION FACTOR ABOUT 95.9%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited holds 44,318 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Moreover, Valley Natl Advisers has 1.48% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Korea Invest reported 520,958 shares. Leuthold Gru Ltd Llc holds 24,876 shares. 16,329 are held by Aimz Invest Advsr. King Wealth has 1,716 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.82% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Geode Capital Management Ltd Com has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc reported 0.05% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 32,209 are held by Pittenger & Anderson. 1,104 were reported by Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Limited Liability Company. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Incorporated (Ca) reported 0.25% stake. Grimes & Co invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Becker Capital Management holds 104,314 shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8,325 shares to 877,871 shares, valued at $47.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 4,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/31/2019: NUVA,AMGN,ACRS – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/31/2019: HUM, TTOO, AMRN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Amgen Manages to Tread Water for Another Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ACWI, BABA, KO, AMGN: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amgen (AMGN) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Asset Management Ltd Com holds 2,769 shares. 3,697 are held by Associated Banc. Optimum Advisors accumulated 22,571 shares or 0.62% of the stock. 124,587 were reported by Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd. Parkside Finance Bank, Missouri-based fund reported 2,285 shares. Cap Fund Sa holds 0.08% or 116,218 shares in its portfolio. Kingfisher Ltd Liability owns 0.9% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 16,666 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 12,287 shares. Bankshares Of America De has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Texas-based Maverick Capital Limited has invested 1.76% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Barclays Public Limited invested 0.18% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Fiduciary Fincl Svcs Of The Southwest Tx stated it has 26,614 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.37% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). New England Rech And Mgmt owns 11,660 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Franklin Street Advsrs Incorporated Nc has 1.73% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 21,822 shares to 332,593 shares, valued at $12.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 218,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.14 billion for 28.56 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.