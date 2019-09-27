Omers Administration Has Trimmed Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position; Realogy Holdings (RLGY) Shorts Raised By 5.77%

Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) had an increase of 5.77% in short interest. RLGY’s SI was 30.79M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.77% from 29.11 million shares previously. With 3.56 million avg volume, 9 days are for Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY)’s short sellers to cover RLGY’s short positions. The SI to Realogy Holdings Corp’s float is 27.57%. The stock increased 3.99% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $6.63. About 1.06 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Realogy Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLGY); 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Year Anniversary; 25/04/2018 – ERA Real Estate Announces The Affiliation Of Knipe Realty; 22/05/2018 – Realogy Named to Fortune 500 List for Fifth Consecutive Year; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 05/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Unveils Rebranding Campaign That Targets Complacency, Inspires Real Estate Consumers To Demand More; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Rev $1.23B; 01/05/2018 – ERA Real Estate Expands Footprint In Sands Of Fort Lauderdale; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico

Omers Administration Corp decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 4.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Omers Administration Corp sold 63,390 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Omers Administration Corp holds 1.50 million shares with $82.97 million value, down from 1.56M last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $205.90B valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $49.27. About 6.23 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. Shares for $999,734 were bought by Schneider Ryan M.. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $22,700 was made by WILLIAMS MICHAEL J on Monday, May 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 41 investors sold Realogy Holdings Corp. shares while 42 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 148.25 million shares or 7.71% more from 137.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coldstream Capital Mngmt has 16,149 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 731,290 shares. Clearline Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.98% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 308,195 shares. Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 11,527 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Panagora Asset Management owns 12,288 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cna Corporation invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). 110,070 were accumulated by Comerica Bank & Trust. Parkside Bankshares Tru holds 434 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 479,421 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt owns 489,660 shares. 389 were accumulated by Tarbox Family Office Inc. Gsa Cap Partners Llp reported 0.01% stake.

Realogy Holdings Corp. provides real estate services. The company has market cap of $758.46 million. It operates through four divisions: Real Estate Franchise Services , Company Owned Real Estate Brokerage Services (NRT), Relocation Services (Cartus), and Title and Settlement Services (TRG). It has a 15.25 P/E ratio. The RFG segment franchises its real estate brokerage franchise systems under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, ERA, SothebyÂ’s International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names to real estate brokerage businesses.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Prns has invested 1.43% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 6,253 were reported by Jones Cos Lllp. Cambridge Rech Advisors reported 507,792 shares. Carroll Finance, North Carolina-based fund reported 67,643 shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 0.03% or 12,904 shares. Menora Mivtachim Hldgs Ltd stated it has 1.77M shares or 2.62% of all its holdings. Cumberland Advisors accumulated 5,550 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Security National has 95,703 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter Incorporated stated it has 238,553 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Old Natl National Bank In invested in 0.39% or 141,195 shares. 2.17 million were reported by Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Corp. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.45% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt holds 1.84% or 177,573 shares in its portfolio. Troy Asset Management Ltd invested in 149,000 shares. Guardian Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 14,625 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 12.24% above currents $49.27 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, August 15 with “Overweight” rating. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. Goldman Sachs maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $62 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, August 15. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by Nomura. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, August 15 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G bought $557,404 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.