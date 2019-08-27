Omers Administration Has Trimmed By $61.79 Million Its Bank Montreal Que (BMO) Holding; ROCKHAVEN RESOURCES LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (RKHNF) Shorts Raised By 75.76%

Omers Administration Corp decreased Bank Montreal Que (BMO) stake by 23.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Omers Administration Corp sold 802,452 shares as Bank Montreal Que (BMO)’s stock declined 4.85%. The Omers Administration Corp holds 2.68M shares with $207.83 million value, down from 3.48 million last quarter. Bank Montreal Que now has $42.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.18% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $66.92. About 801,321 shares traded or 71.76% up from the average. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 10/05/2018 – Core-Mark to Webcast Presentation from 2018 BMO Farm to Market Conference; 28/03/2018 – SUPERIOR GOLD INC SGI.V : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$2 FROM C$1.8; 05/04/2018 – BMO SEEING SOME DEPARTURE OF CAPITAL AFTER U.S. TAX REFORM: CEO; 09/05/2018 – TORC OIL & GAS LTD TOG.TO : BMO RAISES TO C$9 FROM C$8.50; 31/05/2018 – BANK OF MONTREAL BMO.TO : ALL VALUES IN C$; 16/05/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250; 02/04/2018 – GREIF INC GEF.N : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 24/04/2018 – AMERISUR RESOURCES PLC AMER.L : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 26/03/2018 – LUNDIN MINING CORP LUN.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$10 FROM C$9.50

ROCKHAVEN RESOURCES LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RKHNF) had an increase of 75.76% in short interest. RKHNF’s SI was 23,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 75.76% from 13,200 shares previously. With 28,500 avg volume, 1 days are for ROCKHAVEN RESOURCES LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RKHNF)’s short sellers to cover RKHNF’s short positions. The stock increased 12.24% or $0.012 during the last trading session, reaching $0.11. About 170,000 shares traded or 1025.75% up from the average. Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RKHNF) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Omers Administration Corp increased State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) stake by 5,990 shares to 1.51M valued at $103.03 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (NYSE:BPY) stake by 377,984 shares and now owns 9.10M shares. Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) was raised too.

More notable recent Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BMO Financial Q3 earnings, PCL rise – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank of Montreal EPS misses by C$0.11, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank of Montreal Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “BMO Financial Group (BMO) Reports Q3 EPS of Cdn$2.38 – StreetInsider.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BMO Financial Group Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Rockhaven Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral property interests in Canada. The company has market cap of $16.71 million. The firm primarily explores for precious and base metal deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It holds a 100% interest in the Klaza gold-silver property, which consist of 1,478 mineral claims covering an area of 287 square kilometers located in the Dawson Range Gold Belt, Yukon Territory.