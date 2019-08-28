Omers Administration Has Raised Sina (SINA) Holding by $652,700; Lkq (LKQ) Holding Upped by New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 174,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 2.59M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.42M, up from 2.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $25.03. About 3.69 million shares traded or 35.66% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Omers Administration Corp increased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 50.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The institutional investor held 31,800 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, up from 21,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.5. About 777,503 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUES INCREASED 61% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $367.1 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Standard (HK): Sina eyeing secondary listing; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sina; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q EPS 38c; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 23/03/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MIN: COURTESY ON ONE SIDE ONLY LASTS SO LONG:SINA; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK

More notable recent SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sina (SINA) Up 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on June 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Chinese Regulators Crack Down on SINA Again – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For August 19, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold SINA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 40.40 million shares or 3.27% less from 41.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. One Trading LP holds 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) or 6,095 shares. Seatown Hldgs Pte holds 0.04% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 5,085 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 43,352 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hsbc Plc holds 0.02% or 145,777 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 0% or 74,932 shares. Us Financial Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 2,560 shares. Amp Cap invested 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Assetmark holds 0% or 20 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 22,718 shares. Baillie Gifford Com owns 131,550 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). 881 were reported by Fmr Ltd. Matthews Intll Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 199,100 shares. Swiss Savings Bank invested in 0.01% or 131,444 shares.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 2,400 shares to 5,600 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 261,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.53M shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44 billion and $855.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp New by 3.52M shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $42.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 493,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.39 million shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability owns 17,140 shares. Westpac accumulated 24,925 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.04% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Moreover, Sheets Smith Wealth has 0.66% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Voya Mgmt Llc holds 146,629 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.14% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Ftb Advisors Inc invested in 1,281 shares. 9,000 were reported by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru. Sun Life Financial holds 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 537 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts owns 398,217 shares. Wendell David Associates has 0.06% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 552,537 shares. Daiwa reported 12,418 shares. 215,000 are held by North Run Capital L P. North Star Investment Mgmt reported 28 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Sell LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LKQ Sees a Tougher Year Ahead – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Buying LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LKQ Corporation Announces Results for First Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should Value Investors Pick LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.