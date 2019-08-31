Omers Administration Has Increased Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $30.14 Million; American Woodmark (AMWD) Share Value Declined While Skyline Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Stake by $1.58 Million

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) by 13.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 19,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The institutional investor held 119,100 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84 million, down from 138,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in American Woodmark Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $82.37. About 364,415 shares traded or 159.27% up from the average. American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) has risen 1.98% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMWD News: 09/03/2018 American Woodmark 3Q EPS 12c; 15/05/2018 – American Woodmark Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Conference Call On The Internet; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q Adj EPS 84c; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 10%; 09/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMWD 3Q EPS 12C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 96C; 09/03/2018 – AMERICAN WOODMARK 3Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 96C; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys 2% Position in American Woodmark

Omers Administration Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 46.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp bought 209,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 663,010 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.04M, up from 453,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 6.00 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%; 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

More important recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

