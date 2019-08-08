Omers Administration Has Decreased Transcanada (TRP) Stake By $14.40 Million; Atlantic American (AAME) Has 2.5 Sentiment

Omers Administration Corp decreased Transcanada Corp (TRP) stake by 7.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Omers Administration Corp sold 313,145 shares as Transcanada Corp (TRP)’s stock rose 3.20%. The Omers Administration Corp holds 3.86 million shares with $179.73 million value, down from 4.17 million last quarter. Transcanada Corp now has $44.75B valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $48.1. About 1.42 million shares traded or 7.68% up from the average. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 14/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA – ANNOUNCED ITS CAMERON ACCESS PROJECT HAS BEEN PLACED INTO SERVICE IN SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA; 09/04/2018 – CORRECT: TRANSCANADA SAYS ENERGY DISRUPTION TO SHIFT SPENDING; 13/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – SETTLEMENT COVERS NGTL SYSTEM OPERATING COSTS INCLUDING RETURN ON EQUITY AND DEPRECIATION; 19/03/2018 – TransCanada Expects No Material Financial Impact From Proposed Tax Actions by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP TRP.TO – EXPECTS COMPARABLE EBITDA TO BE ABOUT $9.5 BILLION IN 2020 – CEO AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA TRP.TO – IN ADDITION TO KEYSTONE XL, LOOKING TO INCREASE SYSTEM UTILIZATION BY CONNECTING MORE SUPPLY AND MORE MARKETS TO THE SYSTEM- CEO; 13/04/2018 – TransCanada Launches Open Season for Marketlink; 23/03/2018 – TransCanada Announces 2018-2019 Revenue Requirement Settlement with NGTL System Shippers; 03/05/2018 – TransCanada to Begin Montana Brush Clearing for Keystone in Fall

Atlantic American Corp (AAME) investors sentiment increased to 2.5 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.83, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 5 funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 2 decreased and sold their holdings in Atlantic American Corp. The funds in our database now own: 953,181 shares, down from 965,577 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Atlantic American Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 2 Increased: 4 New Position: 1.

More notable recent Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Atlantic American Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End Results for 2018; Declares Annual Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on April 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Atlantic American Corporation and Its Subsidiaries – Business Wire” on April 05, 2019. More interesting news about Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Atlantic American Names Ross Franklin Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on November 20, 2017 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Atlantic American names McClure King as President of its Bankers Fidelity Life Insurance Company and Bankers Fidelity Assurance Company Subsidiaries – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 11, 2018.

The stock increased 0.41% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.42. About 774 shares traded. Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) has declined 20.34% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AAME News: 11/05/2018 – Atlantic American 1Q Rev $40.5M; 26/03/2018 – Atlantic American 4Q Rev $48.8M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Atlantic American Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAME); 11/05/2018 – Atlantic American 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 26/03/2018 – ATLANTIC AMERICAN QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $48.8 MLN VS $40 MLN; 11/05/2018 – ATLANTIC AMERICAN CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $40.5 MLN VS $43.9 MLN; 26/03/2018 Atlantic American 4Q EPS 12c

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company has market cap of $48.75 million. The firm offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability products. It has a 6.08 P/E ratio. It also provides surety bond coverage for school bus transportation and subdivision construction, as well as performance and payment bonds.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Atlantic American Corporation for 34,992 shares. Teton Advisors Inc. owns 22,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 458 shares. The New York-based Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% in the stock. Blackrock Inc., a New York-based fund reported 15,893 shares.