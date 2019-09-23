Omers Administration Has Decreased Its Position in Union Pacific (UNP) as Shares Rose; Southern Co (SO) Holder Private Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.05 Million

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 20,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 915,168 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $156.87M, down from 936,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $166.38. About 3.64 million shares traded or 17.62% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend

Private Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc sold 19,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 56,484 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12M, down from 75,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $61.11. About 4.53 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS DIV FOR 17TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR; ANNUALIZED R; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 09/04/2018 – Southern Co. ‘In Great Shape’ to Explore Nuclear Power Options, Says CEO (Video); 02/05/2018 – Southern’s Profit Gets Boost From Tax Law Changes — Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO ART BEATTIE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Florida City Gas Transaction’s Target Completion Is 3Q 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 0% or 4.78 million shares. Moreover, Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Comm Limited has 0.57% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 252,683 shares stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 22,776 shares. First Dallas Securities Inc reported 13,459 shares. Salem Mgmt invested in 4,750 shares. Weybosset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 3,800 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 0.03% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Moreover, Dnb Asset Management As has 0% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Canandaigua Comml Bank Trust Company holds 0.35% or 34,440 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 3,058 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Diversified Trust has 0.03% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Crossvault Mngmt Lc invested 0.25% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company reported 264,448 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.1% or 2.05 million shares.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Share Price Is Down 19% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top â€œOktoberfest Stocksâ€ to Consider Buying Now — or at Any Time of the Year – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15B for 13.89 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $9.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 38,700 shares to 43,000 shares, valued at $7.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 151,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fenimore Asset Mgmt Inc owns 1,629 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New Vernon Inv Mngmt reported 2,985 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt has 13,681 shares. Horizon Lc holds 0.03% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 6,308 shares. Bp Pcl has invested 0.46% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Psagot House Limited owns 3,442 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Of The West invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id reported 0.03% stake. 2,668 are owned by Kistler. Renaissance Grp Inc Ltd stated it has 180,525 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Laurion Lp owns 467,543 shares. Northstar Inv Advsrs Limited Co has 2,170 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorporation stated it has 18,138 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Curbstone Mngmt, New Hampshire-based fund reported 3,886 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Company reported 0.03% stake.