Omers Administration Has Cut Its Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Stake by $41.28 Million as Stock Rose; Genesis Asset Managers Llp Stake in Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Boosted by $36.86 Million

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 17.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp analyzed 737,125 shares as the company's stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 3.39M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $190.81 million, down from 4.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $102.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.8. About 374,570 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 202,544 shares as the company's stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 4.09M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746.02M, up from 3.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $434.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $159.26. About 6.87M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: "Riches vs. Risk in America's Favourite Canadian Bank Stock – The Motley Fool Canada" on July 21, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "CURO Announces Gillian Van Schaick and Elizabeth Webster Joining Board of Directors – Business Wire" published on July 22, 2019, Fool.ca published: "Why Buying TD Bank (TSX:TD) Stock Offers Growth to First-Time Dividend Investors – The Motley Fool Canada" on July 09, 2019.

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.38 billion for 10.73 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.76% negative EPS growth.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 21,822 shares to 332,593 shares, valued at $12.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) by 24,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF).