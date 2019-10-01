Omers Administration Has Cut Its Telus (TU) Stake as Valuation Declined; Blackstone Group LP (BX) Shareholder Focused Wealth Management Lifted Position by $867,856

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 22.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 19,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 108,542 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.82M, up from 88,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 686,212 shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 13/04/2018 – Burberry Names Blackstone Group’s Gerry Murphy as Chairman; 10/05/2018 – Blackstone Promotes New Energy Fund as Oil Prices Rise; 26/03/2018 – SANTANDER, BLACKSTONE FORMALIZE POPULAR REAL ESTATE DEAL; 13/03/2018 – KKR Is Said to Mull $2.8 Billion Sale of U.K.’s Cognita Schools; 12/03/2018 – Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Acquires $1.8B Canyon Industrial Portfolio; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE HIRES MICHAEL MCRAITH, FORMER DIRECTOR OF U.S. TREAS; 30/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE’S JON GRAY COMMENTS AT DEUTSCHE BANK FIN SERV CONF; 30/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE BUYS CIRSA; NO TERMS; 21/05/2018 – IHS Markit to Pay Blackstone, Goldman $1.9 Billion for Ipreo; 21/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE DEAL IS SAID TO VALUE LASALLE AT $33.50 A SHARE

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 8,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 324,372 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.18 million, down from 332,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $35.91. About 88,957 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an; 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors; 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures

Analysts await TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. TU’s profit will be $330.55M for 16.32 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by TELUS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.77% EPS growth.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $9.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2,500 shares to 41,000 shares, valued at $7.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 105,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 165 investors sold BX shares while 113 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 203.90 million shares or 29.58% less from 289.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Mathes Co has 0.14% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 5,800 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Liability Co reported 41,807 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.01% or 55,940 shares. 16,765 are owned by Karp Mngmt. 150,000 are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Regions has invested 0.01% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). The New York-based Meyer Handelman has invested 0.09% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Private Tru Na has 0.57% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Ing Groep Nv has 511,600 shares. Moreover, Phocas has 0% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Incorporated has 0.24% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Security National reported 0% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Mufg Americas Corporation has 0.03% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Cna Fincl invested 0.85% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

