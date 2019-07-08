Omers Administration Has Cut Its Air Prods & Chems (APD) Position by $15.48 Million as Stock Price Rose; Atika Capital Management Has Increased Its Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Position by $1.01 Million

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 26.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 26,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $175.97. About 271,659 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has risen 5.98% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 19/03/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP – ANTICIPATES PRICING AND MARGIN OF ITS SERVICES TO IMPROVE SLIGHTLY IN 2018; 03/04/2018 – Vertex Tech Promises Joy of Fast Flight – Metres Above Sea; 27/04/2018 – A Phase III race. Yes! Vertex’s rapid-fire PhIII program hits a roadblock at the FDA. Will regulators force rival Galapagos to slow down too? $VRTX $GLPG; 09/03/2018 – L3 management meets with bidders for Vertex divest; 09/04/2018 – Mass. governor defends Vertex drug pricing, saying ‘innovation is expensive’; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Vertex Securities for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 20/04/2018 – L3 Vertex bidders submit refresh bids, sources say [22:27 BST20 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Watchdog says Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’; 01/05/2018 – L3 SIGNS PACT TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE TO AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL P; 24/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Partnership and Integration with SAP® Ariba® to Support Global Tax Functionality

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 7.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 78,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 950,950 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $188.17 million, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $230.27. About 129,210 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 9.74% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.95 per share. APD’s profit will be $471.08M for 26.90 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lvm Capital Management Limited Mi has 0.05% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 1,183 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 18,350 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.01% or 109 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs Inc owns 320 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And, New York-based fund reported 4.74 million shares. Maverick Ltd accumulated 19,010 shares. 4,367 were reported by Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund. Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 28 shares. Sterling Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.11% or 59,456 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Inc holds 0.18% or 41,478 shares in its portfolio. Motco reported 25,762 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 5,500 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 50 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd owns 0.34% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 794,245 shares. Dana Inv Advisors reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 19,336 shares to 726,894 shares, valued at $13.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (NYSE:BPY) by 377,984 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ithaka Group Inc Inc Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.43% or 48,943 shares. Duncker Streett owns 0.01% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 300 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 14,946 shares stake. Csat Inv Advisory Lp reported 0% stake. Ghost Tree Capital Ltd Liability Com invested 3.99% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Fmr Limited Co reported 24.43 million shares. Westpac Bk owns 69,853 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 229,404 are owned by Chevy Chase Incorporated. Azimuth Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Orbimed Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 2.72% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 955,300 shares. 20,608 were reported by Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Com. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.1% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 0.04% or 48,737 shares. Texas-based Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.24% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Natl Pension Service has invested 0.2% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 selling transactions for $50.32 million activity. Silva Paul M sold 4,247 shares worth $794,273. Shares for $6.32 million were sold by Sachdev Amit. LEIDEN JEFFREY M also sold $6.01 million worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) on Monday, February 4. Shares for $3.41 million were sold by Arbuckle Stuart A on Monday, February 4. Parini Michael also sold $715,260 worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) on Tuesday, January 22.