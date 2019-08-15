Omers Administration Has Cut Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Position; Tiverton Asset Management Has Increased Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding By $4.01 Million

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) stake by 25.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiverton Asset Management Llc acquired 14,700 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)’s stock rose 0.43%. The Tiverton Asset Management Llc holds 73,253 shares with $20.05 million value, up from 58,553 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc now has $109.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.52% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $273.58. About 1.29 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 26/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Explorer 4 Additive Scanning Electron Microscope Delivers First Dedicated Solution for 3D Printing Process Control; 23/05/2018 – TMO ON TRACK TO EXCEED $80M TOTAL SYNERGY TARGET BY 2019:SLIDES; 24/05/2018 – Global Thermo Ventilators Market Expected to Reach $3,718 Million by 2023, Says Allied Market Research; 05/04/2018 – University of Pittsburgh and Thermo Fisher Scientific Establish Pharmacogenomics Center of Excellence; 23/04/2018 – STL Today: Thermo Fisher to make $50 million investment, add 80 jobs in St. Louis; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.68-$10.88; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER, LEICA IN PACT FOR CRYO-TOMOGRAPHY WORKFLOW; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT TO EVALUATE TARGET SELECTOR FEASIBILITY; 02/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $228 FROM $227; 23/05/2018 – TMO: ROIC ‘HURDLE’ SEEN A YEAR EARLIER VS INITIAL DEAL MODEL

Omers Administration Corp decreased Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) stake by 1.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Omers Administration Corp sold 185,879 shares as Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM)’s stock rose 2.36%. The Omers Administration Corp holds 9.90M shares with $478.62M value, down from 10.09M last quarter. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc now has $49.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.02. About 1.27 million shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage lntacct; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 20/03/2018 – Sharenet: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S RCOM TO SELL ASSETS TO RELIANCE JIO, BROOKFIELD FOR 181 BLN RUPEES; 30/05/2018 – India’s RCom plans $2.68 bln asset sale to Jio, Brookfield in next few weeks; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.04; 11/04/2018 – GGP Shareholders File Lawsuit to Block Brookfield Merger; 22/03/2018 – Newport Cap Partners Acquires Prominent Retail Center in Brookfield, WI; 21/05/2018 – Australia’s Healthscope denies access to Brookfield, BGH Capital; 17/05/2018 – Kushner Cos., Brookfield Near a Deal for Stake in 666 Fifth Ave

Omers Administration Corp increased Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) stake by 87,354 shares to 100,554 valued at $10.95M in 2019Q1. It also upped State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) stake by 5,990 shares and now owns 1.51M shares. Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Brookfield Asset Mng (NYSE:BAM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brookfield Asset Mng has $5900 highest and $48 lowest target. $54.33’s average target is 8.62% above currents $50.02 stock price. Brookfield Asset Mng had 6 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by Citigroup. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of BAM in report on Friday, August 9 with “Outperform” rating. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”.

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brookfield Residential seeks consent for reorganization – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) CEO Bruce Flatt on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brookfield to buy Aveo Group in A$1.3B deal – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 2 High-Yield Renewable Energy Stocks Are Considering a High-Powered Merger – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Asset Management Reports Second Quarter 2019 Net Income and FFO – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

More news for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” and published on June 27, 2019 is yet another important article.

Among 7 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher has $32100 highest and $288 lowest target. $307’s average target is 12.22% above currents $273.58 stock price. Thermo Fisher had 15 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 5. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 25 report. UBS maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, July 16 the stock rating was downgraded by Needham to “Buy”. Argus Research maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 23 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 18. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by BTIG Research. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, March 22.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) stake by 37,473 shares to 38,490 valued at $1.53M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) stake by 91,612 shares and now owns 14,245 shares. Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR) was reduced too.