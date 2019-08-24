Omers Administration Has Boosted Its Baidu (BIDU) Holding by $714,000; Stock Value Declined; Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Trimmed Position in Mine Safety Appliances Company (MSA) by $902,486 as Share Price Declined

Omers Administration Corp increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp bought 4,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 11,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $101.85. About 6.13 million shares traded or 52.65% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Baidu’s Proposed Senior Notes, Outlook Stable; 18/05/2018 – QI LU TO TRANSITION INTO NEW ROLE AT BAIDU, BAIDU PROMOTES; 18/03/2018 – Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18 per share; 20/05/2018 – Baidu Star’s Shock Exit Casts Entire AI-First Ambition in Doubt; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q ADJ. PROFIT PER ADS $2.60, EST. $1.67; 14/05/2018 – Tencent gets self-driving car test licence from China’s Shenzhen city – report; 08/05/2018 – BAIDU HK TO TRANSFER RAJAX STAKE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION ~$488M; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Du Xiaoman Will Raise Approximately $1.9B; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Enters Into Definitive Agreements to Divest Its Fincl Services Business

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mine Safety Appliances Company Llc (MSA) by 24.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 8,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 27,232 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, down from 35,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mine Safety Appliances Company Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $99.37. About 156,102 shares traded or 9.36% up from the average. MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) has risen 5.75% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSA News: 19/04/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES – 4 NEW MSA WITH MAJOR UTILITY CUSTOMERS WITH A 3-YEAR ANTICIPATED VALUE OF ABOUT $63 MLN; 17/04/2018 – MSA Security Opens Additional Windsor Training Facility in San Diego; 07/05/2018 – MSA Increases Quarterly Dividend By 9 Percent; 13/03/2018 QSFP-DD MSA to release QSFP-DD Thermal White Paper During OFC 2018; 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc., to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfo; 16/04/2018 – Part Trailblazer, Part Top Gun: MSA to Debut New Jet-Style Fire Helmet at 2018 Fire Department lnstructor’s Conference; 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc., to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfolio of Cannabis Dispenseries; 22/03/2018 – MSA Security® Awarded US Patent For Advanced Alarm Resolution; 23/04/2018 – MSA Safety 1Q EPS 83c; 07/05/2018 – MSA Safety Raises Dividend to 38c

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 37,000 shares to 185,215 shares, valued at $73.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 779,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56 million shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50 million and $251.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9,820 shares to 66,590 shares, valued at $5.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) by 4,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,225 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Analysts await MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 1.72% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.16 per share. MSA’s profit will be $45.69M for 21.05 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by MSA Safety Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.28% negative EPS growth.