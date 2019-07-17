Omers Administration Decreased Union Pacific (UNP) Position by $39.01 Million; Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake by $1.67 Million

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 24.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 17,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 52,922 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04M, down from 70,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $101.08. About 1.44 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CEO GREG GARLAND SPEAKS IN MEDIA ROUNDTABLE; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct)

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 19.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 225,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 936,128 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $162.19 million, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.96% or $10.44 during the last trading session, reaching $164.71. About 8.73 million shares traded or 182.18% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 171,213 are owned by Fjarde Ap. 66,772 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Company. 46,195 were reported by Chesley Taft Ltd Limited Liability Company. Appleton Prtn Ma accumulated 14,397 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Prns Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.11% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 3,010 shares. Roundview Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 0.24% or 6,090 shares. Zacks Investment stated it has 1,803 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 60,880 shares. Joel Isaacson Limited has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cbre Clarion Secs accumulated 44,708 shares. Penobscot Company invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Kemper Master Retirement Trust holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 13,700 shares. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Intll Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Janney Mngmt Lc has 2,276 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fairfield Bush Com holds 1.56% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 28,060 shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59 billion for 18.30 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Union Pacific: Serious Signs Of A Turning Point – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kansas City Southern Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Wall St. falls as CSX results point to damage from trade tensions – StreetInsider.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Port Report: Shippers, Rail Align For Maersk’s Automation Plan – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 15,860 shares to 980,910 shares, valued at $105.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 21,822 shares in the quarter, for a total of 332,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Capital Management Incorporated reported 0.03% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.39% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Financial Counselors holds 18,957 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Howland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 3,898 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Amer Gp Inc has 0.06% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 169,247 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management accumulated 8,223 shares. Cibc Ww Markets holds 30,090 shares. The New York-based Cipher Cap LP has invested 0.81% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moreover, Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership has 0.14% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Advisory Ser owns 3,041 shares. Coldstream Cap Mgmt holds 0.24% or 28,784 shares in its portfolio. 82,264 are held by Art Advsr Ltd Com. 3,430 were accumulated by Jones Financial Cos Lllp. Homrich Berg stated it has 4,349 shares. Wg Shaheen And Dba Whitney And holds 1.08% or 50,538 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 10 Biggest Texas Stocks – Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Governor signs bill to punish pipeline protesters – San Antonio Business Journal” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shareholders Booked A 19% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.