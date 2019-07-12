Omers Administration Decreased Transcanada (TRP) Holding by $14.40 Million as Shares Rose; Viking Global Investors LP Raised Biomarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Position by $3.28 Million

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 313,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.86M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.73 million, down from 4.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $50.76. About 246,991 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 9.00% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 11/05/2018 – TransCanada to cut temporary discounted rates for its Keystone oil pipeline; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SAYS PRESSURE RESTRICTION ON ITS KEYSTONE PIPELINE HAS NOT HAD MATERIAL IMPACT ON EARNINGS; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada 1Q Rev C$3.42B; 03/05/2018 – TransCanada to start work on Keystone XL in Montana in fall 2018 -letter; 22/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP TRP.TO : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 11/05/2018 – TransCanada withdraws proposal for program for Marketlink oil pipeline; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SEES NMML DECISION IN NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA REPORTS 2018-2019 REV. REQUIREMENT SETTLEMENT WITH; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SAYS $8 BLN COST FOR KEYSTONE XL IS STILL VALID; 03/05/2018 – TransCanada to Begin Montana Brush Clearing for Keystone in Fall

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) by 0.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 37,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.13 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455.60M, up from 5.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $82.86. About 423,530 shares traded. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 2.66% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 24/05/2018 – BioMarin gets its shot at another blockbuster as FDA OKs rare disease drug pegvaliase $BMRN; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC BMRN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $1.5 BLN; 14/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN STILL SEES FY LOSS $115M TO $165M, EST. LOSS $118.3M; 25/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical Backs FY18 Rev $1.47B-$1.53B; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (PKU); 25/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical 1Q Loss $44.1M; 24/05/2018 – BIOMARIN RECEIVES FDA STANDARD APPROVAL FOR PALYNZIQ; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin Receives Standard Approval for Palynziq™ (pegvaliase-pqpz) Injection for Treatment of Adults with Phenylketonuria (P; 23/04/2018 – DJ BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMRN)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold BMRN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 223.01 million shares or 28.40% more from 173.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 6,436 shares. State Street reported 4.64 million shares stake. Fincl Service Corporation invested in 44 shares or 0% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 6,672 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt has invested 0.04% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). 3,265 were accumulated by Ameritas Inv Inc. Los Angeles Cap And Equity stated it has 0.01% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Kazazian Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 0.36% invested in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Brown Brothers Harriman And Co, New York-based fund reported 40 shares. 3,274 were accumulated by Stephens Ar. Hudson Bay Mgmt LP holds 0.11% or 100,000 shares. Freestone Cap Hldg Limited Liability Corp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Creative Planning invested in 14,894 shares or 0% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg accumulated 0.06% or 744,952 shares. International stated it has 1.78M shares.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90B and $17.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.21 million shares to 2.17M shares, valued at $241.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 352,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 311,719 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 12.12% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.66 per share. TRP’s profit will be $693.52M for 17.15 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by TC Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.50% negative EPS growth.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) by 6,500 shares to 67,500 shares, valued at $6.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB).