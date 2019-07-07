Omers Administration Decreased Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Position; Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies CO (WAB) SI Increased By 5.2%

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation CO (NYSE:WAB) had an increase of 5.2% in short interest. WAB’s SI was 11.88M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.2% from 11.29M shares previously. With 1.03 million avg volume, 12 days are for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation CO (NYSE:WAB)’s short sellers to cover WAB’s short positions. The SI to Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation CO’s float is 13.78%. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $73.74. About 633,175 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL TARG; 21/05/2018 – GE Jumpstarts Overhaul With $11.1 Billion Wabtec Rail Deal (Video); 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says GE to Receive $2.9B in Cash at Closing, GE and Its Holders to Get a 50.1% Ownership Interst; 20/05/2018 – GE SAID TO NEAR DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT W/WABTEC:RTRS; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Reports 1Q EPS Of 92 Cents, Affirms Full-Year Guidance; 19/04/2018 – Wabtec Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Merger; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $4.1 BLN; 20/05/2018 – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters

Omers Administration Corp decreased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) stake by 1.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Omers Administration Corp analyzed 69,940 shares as Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)'s stock declined 6.49%. Wells Fargo Co New now has $214.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $47.77. About 9.17 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 09/04/2018 – Ryder Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 05/04/2018 – "Wells Fargo's substantial underperformance has created a buying opportunity," Saul Martinez says in a note to clients Thursday; 05/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Selects Blackhawk Network to Expand Its Go Far Rewards Portfolio; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CEO SLOAN SAYS BANK MAKING PLANS TO OPERATE UNDER FED'S ASSET CAP "FOR THE FIRST PART OF 2019"; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TIM SLOAN SAYS BANK CLOSED 58 BRANCHES THIS QUARTER, 300 TO CLOSE IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Pay $1 Billion to Settle Risk Management Claims — 3rd Update; 22/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Head of Innovation Group Steve Ellis to Retire in Septembe; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – DENIES CLAIMS AND ALLEGATIONS IN ACTION AND ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE TO AVOID COST AND DISRUPTION OF FURTHER LITIGATION; 07/05/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, doing business as Wabtec Corporation, provides technology equipment and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.01 billion. It operates in two divisions, Freight and Transit. It has a 37.72 P/E ratio. The Freight segment makes and services components for new and existing locomotive and freight cars; supplies railway electronics and positive train control equipment; offers signal design and engineering services; manufactures switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. 3,000 Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares with value of $193,530 were bought by DeNinno David L. KASSLING WILLIAM E had bought 8,000 shares worth $503,520. NEUPAVER ALBERT J had bought 10,000 shares worth $652,600 on Tuesday, May 21.

Among 4 analysts covering Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Westinghouse Air Brake had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) earned “Buy” rating by Stephens on Tuesday, February 26. Cowen & Co maintained Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $92 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, June 24. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of WAB in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.21 billion for 10.30 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co had 17 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, March 29. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, April 15. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wood on Monday, April 1. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, April 15. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, May 21 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, April 15 by Deutsche Bank.