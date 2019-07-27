Omers Administration Decreased Its Position in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $3.50 Million as Stock Value Declined; Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Stake Held by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 1.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 69,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.94M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $297.21M, down from 6.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 21.55M shares traded or 14.34% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO CEO TIM SLOAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo warns of income hit from lower fees; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 14/05/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 15/03/2018 – In July, Wells Fargo blamed a third-party vendor for wrongly layering insurance policies on its auto borrowers; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo to pay $480 million to resolve sales scandal lawsuit; 07/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Enterprise Global Services Announces One-of-a-Kind Career Program for Women Returning to Workforce; 29/03/2018 – Trump is not going to go after big tech, says Wells Fargo analyst

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 131,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.13 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168.11 million, up from 4.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $41.05. About 925,311 shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 15.25% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 09/04/2018 – OIL TRADER ANDURAND’S HEDGE FUND DOWN 6.7 PERCENT FOR THE YEAR TO MAR 30 – HSBC; 13/03/2018 – TURK TELEKOMUNIKASYON TTKOM.IS : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO TL 7.6 FROM TL 6; RATING HOLD; 17/05/2018 – Pennon Group signs green loan with HSBC for water treatment investment; 09/05/2018 – VIVENDI VIV.PA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 25 FROM EUR 24; RATING HOLD; 16/05/2018 – ALAWWAL BANK SAYS “DOES NOT EXPECT THAT PROPOSED MERGER WILL, IF COMPLETED, RESULT IN ANY INVOLUNTARY LAYOFF OF EMPLOYEES”; 04/04/2018 – Bloomberg Brexit: HSBC is reviewing operations in a quarter of the 67 countries in which it operates, sources say…; 04/05/2018 – HSBC HOLDINGS PLC HSBA.L – CO EXPECTS $2 BLN BUYBACK TO BE THE ONLY SHARE BUY-BACK THAT CO ANNOUNCES IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – 60NT: HSBC Security Services: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 04/04/2018 – DOWDUPONT INC DWDP.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 26/04/2018 – ATOS ATOS.PA : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

More notable recent HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “HSBC Bank Announces $1.3 Million Grant to Endeavor – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bond Yields: What Do They Mean For The Economy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “3 Stocks With High Forward Dividend Yields – GuruFocus.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Hong Kong-Listed Dividend Stocks That Yield Over 4% – Motley Fool” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deutsche Bank: Yes, There’s More – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) by 1.13M shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $13.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pivotal Software Inc.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and More Major Financial Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo: Something To Build On – Seeking Alpha” published on April 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo: Unforgiven Sins Yield 15% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 6,480 shares to 591,115 shares, valued at $122.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).