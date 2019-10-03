Omers Administration Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; King Street Capital Management LP Has Decreased Dish Network (DISH) Stake

Omers Administration Corp decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 25.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Omers Administration Corp sold 371,817 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Omers Administration Corp holds 1.11 million shares with $150.67M value, down from 1.48M last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $135.94. About 10.72M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 25/04/2018 – XIFIN and PriorAuthNow Partner to Help Labs Improve Bottom Lines Through Intelligent Automation of the Prior Authorization and Reimbursement Process; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT; 17/04/2018 – KAMR Local 4 News: Microsoft once deemed the free, open-source Linux system as a threat to its intellectual property, but has; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent to Acquire Packet Design; 30/04/2018 – Cyren Announces Enhanced Security through Microsoft Office 365 Integration; 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot

King Street Capital Management Lp decreased Dish Network Corp (DISH) stake by 5.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. King Street Capital Management Lp sold 746,000 shares as Dish Network Corp (DISH)’s stock declined 2.34%. The King Street Capital Management Lp holds 13.16 million shares with $505.28M value, down from 13.90M last quarter. Dish Network Corp now has $15.79B valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $32.79. About 461,323 shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS SIGNS PACT WITH DISH NETWORK; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETT NATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network: American AWS-3 Wireless II and American AWS-3 Wireless III Units Terminate Management Services Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cuts Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings to ‘B+’ From ‘BB-‘ for DISH Network and DISH DBS; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Net $368M; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cites Continued Deterioration of DISH’s Operating Profile, Declines in Pay-TV Subscribers; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network End-1Q Sling TV Subscribers 2.3M; 04/04/2018 – DISH FILES AMENDMENTS TO NORTHSTAR PACTS WITH SEC; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises DISH DBS Sr Unscd Recovery Rtg To ‘3’ From ‘4’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Omers Administration Corp increased Banco Santander Mexico S A stake by 1.82 million shares to 2.32 million valued at $18.00M in 2019Q2. It also upped Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 103,500 shares and now owns 115,400 shares. Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) was raised too.

Among 15 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $149.53’s average target is 10.00% above currents $135.94 stock price. Microsoft had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15000 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 19 with “Outperform”. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 12 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 19 by BMO Capital Markets. Raymond James maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 19. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $16300 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Deutsche Bank. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold DISH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 217.05 million shares or 26.61% less from 295.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. DISH Network has $4400 highest and $3100 lowest target. $37.50’s average target is 14.36% above currents $32.79 stock price. DISH Network had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Monday, July 29 report. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, August 26.