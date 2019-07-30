Omers Administration Cut Its Holding in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by $14.37 Million as Market Value Declined; Shamrock Asset Management Cut Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Position by $364,563

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 261,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.53M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305.15M, down from 5.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $53.77. About 572,622 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 15.79% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK ENDS ANNUAL INVESTOR MEETING IN TORONTO; 05/04/2018 – Pengrowth Provides First Quarter Operational Update and Announces Participation at the CAPP Scotiabank Investment Symposium; 30/05/2018 – Scotiabank: McGuckin to Attend to an Illness in His Family; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK HAS HELPED FACILITATE MEETINGS BETWEEN PRIVATE, PUBLIC SECTOR LEADERS IN MEXICO AND CANADA ABOUT NAFTA; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO EXPECTS EARNINGS MOMENTUM TO CONTINUE IN 2H ’18; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO STILL `OPTIMISTIC’ ON MORTGAGE GROWTH FOR YEAR; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO OPTIMISTIC OF NAFTA DEAL BY APRIL OR MAY; 29/05/2018 – Canada’s Scotiabank beats earnings expectations; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS MORTGAGE GROWTH PACE MODERATED AFTER B-20 RULES; 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK, BANCO CENCOSUD ENTER 15YR BUSINESS PACT

Shamrock Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc sold 40,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 88,468 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, down from 128,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.61. About 7.71 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 8.72% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.15% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Annaly Capital Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLY); 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q EPS $1.12; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY TO PAY ABOUT $19.65/SHR OF MTGE ON APRIL 30 CLOSE PRICE; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL MGMT TO BUY MTGE INVESTMENT FOR $900M; 06/03/2018 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer; 15/03/2018 – Annaly Capital Declares Dividend of 30c; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million

More notable recent The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “TFSA Investors: 3 Passive Income Stocks Yielding Up to 7.8% – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Scotiabank’s Caribbean deal hits a potential snag – Seeking Alpha” published on April 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank Of Nova Scotia Is Admitted To The Grade ‘A’ Retirement Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Why Scotiabank’s (TSX:BNS) Latest Overseas Sale Makes Its Stock a Solid Buy – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “TFSA Investors: 2 Special Stocks to Boost Retirement Wealth and Income – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 9,800 shares to 4.04M shares, valued at $201.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BHBK) by 78,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE).

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.36 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.64B for 9.88 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

More notable recent Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “4 Great Yields From Annaly Capital For Traders And Buy And Hold Investors – Seeking Alpha” on March 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Annaly Capital Management, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Forbes.com published: “7 REITs Yielding 7% — or More! – Forbes” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pressure Remains On Annaly – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Annaly Capital Management: The 6.7%-Preferred Yield Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Shamrock Asset Management Llc, which manages about $382.14 million and $126.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Total International Stock Etf (IXUS) by 8,657 shares to 9,137 shares, valued at $531,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity Etf (FTSM) by 40,697 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Barclays Capital Intl Treasury Bond Etf (BWX).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.24 million activity. KEYES KEVIN bought $2.89M worth of stock. Shares for $852,294 were bought by Hamilton Thomas Edward on Friday, May 17. $24,936 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares were bought by Fallon Katherine Beirne.