Omers Administration Cut Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $14.62 Million; Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Shareholder Cibc Asset Management Lifted Position

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 16.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 37,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 185,215 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.20 million, down from 222,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.57 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – DEAL IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.24 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 15/05/2018 – WTO FINDS EU SUBSIDIES HARM BOEING, CLEARING WAY FOR SANCTIONS; 14/03/2018 – Dow falls more than 100 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 05/03/2018 – BOEING 737 FLIES ON AVERAGE 30 MINS/DAY MORE THAN AIRBUS A320; 24/05/2018 – BOEING WINS $416 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 01/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Rtgs On Boeing Not Affected By KLX Acquisition; 15/05/2018 – WTO Says Boeing Hurt in Airbus Case, Paving Way for EU Sanctions; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 Max 7 narrowbody jetliner begins maiden flight; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TARGETING 2025 COMMERCIAL DEBUT FOR NEW PLANE FAMILY; 17/05/2018 – Aging Boeing 747s, Given Up for Dead, Make a Comeback (Video)

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 191.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 175,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 267,627 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, up from 91,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.32. About 4.74M shares traded or 4.81% up from the average. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – DEUTCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD DISTORT COMPETITION; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Vodafone to expand in Europe with $21.8 bn Liberty assets purchase; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE – VODAFONE GROUP AND ADITYA BIRLA GROUP ANNOUNCE PROPOSED NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM OF MERGER BETWEEN VODAFONE INDIA AND IDEA CELLULAR; 09/05/2018 – EMBARGOED-Fuse takes Fidelity funding to expand its bite-sized learning system; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Cites Sale of UM by Parent Co, Liberty Global to Vodafone Group; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE – ALL PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF 11.15% STAKE WILL BE FOR BENEFIT OF ENTITY RESULTING FROM MERGER OF VODAFONE INDIA AND IDEA GROUP; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group FY 2018 Adjusted Ebitda Up 11.8% Organically; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company Shareholders and a Le; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO ASKED ON OTHER M&A, SAYS THIS DEAL NEEDS ”A BIT OF TIME TO DIGEST”; 25/04/2018 – Vodafone: Transaction Values Shareholding at $4.3B

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 14,408 shares to 144,756 shares, valued at $6.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 71,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 385,268 shares, and cut its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 47,600 shares to 62,200 shares, valued at $5.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 19,757 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $40.68 million activity. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50M was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. The insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M. $873,712 worth of stock was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. The insider McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M.