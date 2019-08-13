Omers Administration Boosted Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $30.14 Million; Delta Apparel (DLA) Holder Wilen Investment Management Has Lowered Holding

Wilen Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Delta Apparel (DLA) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp sold 36,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.29% . The institutional investor held 603,141 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27M, down from 639,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Delta Apparel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.85M market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $23.24. About 21,894 shares traded. Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DLA) has risen 13.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical DLA News: 12/03/2018 – Delta Apparel Says Deal is For $16.35M Cash and Additional Payments Contingent on Certain Performance Targets; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING 2009 EPS BY 25C; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SEES ACQUISITION IMMEDIATELY BOOSTING EARNINGS; 13/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL – CO’S UNIT SALT LIFE LLC ACQUIRED MAJORITY INTEREST IN A NEW JV TO DEVELOP & MARKET A LINE OF SALT LIFE-BRANDED CRAFT BEER; 13/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SAYS ON MARCH 9, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO CONSENT AND SECOND AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Delta Apparel 2Q EPS 48c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Delta Apparel Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLA); 07/05/2018 – Delta Apparel 2Q Net $3.63M; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL UNIT BUYS DTG2GO FOR $16.35M; 12/03/2018 Art Gun Acquires DTG2Go Business

Omers Administration Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 46.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp bought 209,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 663,010 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.04M, up from 453,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $131.93. About 6.74M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason

More notable recent Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “DTG2Go Acquires SSI Digital Print Services NYSE:DLA – GlobeNewswire” on October 08, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Salt Life Introduces New Ladies Swimwear Collection – GlobeNewswire” published on August 27, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Delta Apparel Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter and Nine-Month Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Salt Life Launches Branded Craft Beer Line – GlobeNewswire” published on March 13, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Delta Apparel Announces Reporting Date for Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold DLA shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 3.75 million shares or 4.84% less from 3.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). Earnest Partners Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 2,564 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management holds 0% in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) or 1,371 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0% or 13,603 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 8,203 shares. Blackrock holds 0% in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) or 181,266 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Management holds 0% or 14,150 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Company holds 85,258 shares. Northern Trust Corp reported 0% stake. Tower Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 0% invested in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) for 1,744 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 75,601 shares stake. 12 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Franklin owns 0% invested in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) for 260,400 shares. Advisory Services Net Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 68 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Corporation holds 0.75% or 468,335 shares. Artemis Investment Management Llp invested 0.28% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Harvest Cap Mngmt Incorporated invested 1.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Amer Fincl Bank reported 60,833 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc reported 589,837 shares. Nbt Bancshares N A Ny accumulated 103,174 shares. Bourgeon Cap Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bright Rock Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 43,241 shares. Cullen Mgmt Limited Company holds 519,630 shares. Wendell David holds 118,220 shares or 2.57% of its portfolio. Qci Asset New York holds 2.74% or 199,614 shares in its portfolio. Nadler Financial Group Inc Inc Inc reported 7,729 shares stake. Credit Agricole S A invested in 21,037 shares. Tig Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 40,223 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Com stated it has 1.38% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 295,016 shares to 943,841 shares, valued at $82.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 19,492 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,253 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.