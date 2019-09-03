Omeros Corporation (OMER)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)

This is a contrast between Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omeros Corporation 17 12.36 N/A -2.49 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Omeros Corporation and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Omeros Corporation and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omeros Corporation 0.00% 132.1% -127.7% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Omeros Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. Omeros Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Omeros Corporation and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Omeros Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00

$26 is Omeros Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 39.63%. Competitively Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has a consensus target price of $27.33, with potential upside of 212.34%. The information presented earlier suggests that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp looks more robust than Omeros Corporation as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.5% of Omeros Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.8% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.4% of Omeros Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04%

For the past year Omeros Corporation was more bullish than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Omeros Corporation beats Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.