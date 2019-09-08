Omeros Corporation (OMER)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omeros Corporation 17 11.82 N/A -2.49 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 72 15.04 N/A -1.75 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Omeros Corporation and Seattle Genetics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Omeros Corporation and Seattle Genetics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omeros Corporation 0.00% 132.1% -127.7% Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -21.4% -18%

Risk & Volatility

Omeros Corporation is 195.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.95. Competitively, Seattle Genetics Inc.’s 103.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.03 beta.

Liquidity

Omeros Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Seattle Genetics Inc. which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 2.7 Quick Ratio. Seattle Genetics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Omeros Corporation and Seattle Genetics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Omeros Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Omeros Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 18.13% and an $21.5 average target price. Seattle Genetics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $79.75 average target price and a 13.18% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Omeros Corporation looks more robust than Seattle Genetics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Omeros Corporation and Seattle Genetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.5% and 0% respectively. About 0.4% of Omeros Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Seattle Genetics Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23% Seattle Genetics Inc. 2.91% 10.77% 13% 0.77% 8.86% 33.62%

For the past year Omeros Corporation has stronger performance than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Seattle Genetics Inc. beats Omeros Corporation.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.