Omeros Corporation (OMER)’s Financial Results Comparing With Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omeros Corporation 17 11.95 N/A -2.49 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 12 26.68 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Omeros Corporation and Precision BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Omeros Corporation and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omeros Corporation 0.00% 132.1% -127.7% Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Omeros Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Precision BioSciences Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Precision BioSciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Omeros Corporation and Precision BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Omeros Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Omeros Corporation’s average price target is $26, while its potential upside is 42.70%. Competitively Precision BioSciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $23.67, with potential upside of 145.03%. The data provided earlier shows that Precision BioSciences Inc. appears more favorable than Omeros Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.5% of Omeros Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Omeros Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2%

For the past year Omeros Corporation has 39.23% stronger performance while Precision BioSciences Inc. has -26.2% weaker performance.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.