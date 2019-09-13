Omeros Corporation (OMER)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Both Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omeros Corporation 17 12.19 N/A -2.49 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omeros Corporation 0.00% 132.1% -127.7% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Omeros Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00

Omeros Corporation’s upside potential is 42.70% at a $26 consensus target price.

Omeros Corporation and Mereo BioPharma Group plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.5% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Omeros Corporation’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60%

For the past year Omeros Corporation has 39.23% stronger performance while Mereo BioPharma Group plc has -60% weaker performance.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.