Omeros Corporation (OMER)’s Financial Results Comparing With ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)

We are contrasting Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omeros Corporation 16 15.39 N/A -2.61 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.48 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Omeros Corporation and ImmuCell Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Omeros Corporation and ImmuCell Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omeros Corporation 0.00% 174.4% -130.6% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -10.2% -7%

Risk and Volatility

A 3.55 beta means Omeros Corporation’s volatility is 255.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, ImmuCell Corporation’s beta is 1.18 which is 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Omeros Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, ImmuCell Corporation which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. ImmuCell Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Omeros Corporation and ImmuCell Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Omeros Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Omeros Corporation is $27.5, with potential upside of 75.16%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Omeros Corporation and ImmuCell Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 51.2% and 19.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 6.04% of Omeros Corporation’s shares. Competitively, ImmuCell Corporation has 4.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Omeros Corporation 3.26% 2.87% 45.07% 45.85% -16.23% 70.47% ImmuCell Corporation -3.75% -7.09% -13.6% -25.18% -12.87% -12.58%

For the past year Omeros Corporation had bullish trend while ImmuCell Corporation had bearish trend.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.