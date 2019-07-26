Omeros Corporation (OMER)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omeros Corporation 16 15.11 N/A -2.61 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -6.14 0.00

Demonstrates Omeros Corporation and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Omeros Corporation and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omeros Corporation 0.00% 174.4% -130.6% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -192.9% -134.3%

Risk & Volatility

Omeros Corporation’s current beta is 3.55 and it happens to be 255.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 1.16 which is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Omeros Corporation are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.6 and its Quick Ratio is 8.6. Cellectar Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Omeros Corporation and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Omeros Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Omeros Corporation is $27.5, with potential upside of 78.34%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Omeros Corporation and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.2% and 7.2%. Insiders owned roughly 6.04% of Omeros Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Omeros Corporation 3.26% 2.87% 45.07% 45.85% -16.23% 70.47% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 25.61% 18.99% 46.88% 8.46% -73.14% 81.94%

For the past year Omeros Corporation has weaker performance than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Omeros Corporation beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.