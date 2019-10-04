Omeros Corporation (OMER)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omeros Corporation 18 -0.12 43.31M -2.49 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 -0.03 12.29M -0.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Omeros Corporation and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Omeros Corporation and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omeros Corporation 235,124,864.28% 132.1% -127.7% Cassava Sciences Inc. 1,006,469,576.61% -34.5% -32.7%

Risk & Volatility

Omeros Corporation has a 2.95 beta, while its volatility is 195.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cassava Sciences Inc. is 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.65 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Omeros Corporation are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, Cassava Sciences Inc. has 21.4 and 21.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Omeros Corporation and Cassava Sciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Omeros Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Omeros Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 63.73% and an $26 consensus price target. Competitively Cassava Sciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $3, with potential upside of 147.93%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Cassava Sciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Omeros Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52.5% of Omeros Corporation shares and 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.4% of Omeros Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year Omeros Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Cassava Sciences Inc.

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats Omeros Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.