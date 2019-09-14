Omeros Corporation (OMER)’s Financial Results Comparing With BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omeros Corporation 17 12.17 N/A -2.49 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 131 17.74 N/A -12.75 0.00

In table 1 we can see Omeros Corporation and BeiGene Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Omeros Corporation and BeiGene Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omeros Corporation 0.00% 132.1% -127.7% BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7%

Risk and Volatility

Omeros Corporation is 195.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.95 beta. Competitively, BeiGene Ltd. is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

Omeros Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, BeiGene Ltd. which has a 7.5 Current Ratio and a 7.5 Quick Ratio. BeiGene Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Omeros Corporation and BeiGene Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Omeros Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 40.09% for Omeros Corporation with consensus target price of $26. Competitively BeiGene Ltd. has an average target price of $205.5, with potential upside of 53.14%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, BeiGene Ltd. is looking more favorable than Omeros Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Omeros Corporation and BeiGene Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 52.5% and 82.7% respectively. 0.4% are Omeros Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, BeiGene Ltd. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23% BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08%

For the past year Omeros Corporation had bullish trend while BeiGene Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

BeiGene Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Omeros Corporation.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.