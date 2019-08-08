Omeros Corporation (OMER)’s Financial Results Comparing With Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omeros Corporation 16 15.48 N/A -2.49 0.00 Athersys Inc. 2 8.38 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Omeros Corporation and Athersys Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Omeros Corporation and Athersys Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omeros Corporation 0.00% 132.1% -127.7% Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7%

Volatility & Risk

Omeros Corporation’s 2.95 beta indicates that its volatility is 195.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Athersys Inc.’s 76.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.24 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Omeros Corporation are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, Athersys Inc. has 3.1 and 3.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Athersys Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Omeros Corporation and Athersys Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Omeros Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Athersys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$27.5 is Omeros Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 72.85%. Competitively Athersys Inc. has an average price target of $7, with potential upside of 418.52%. The information presented earlier suggests that Athersys Inc. looks more robust than Omeros Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Omeros Corporation and Athersys Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.5% and 19.9%. About 0.4% of Omeros Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 2.3% are Athersys Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23% Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47%

For the past year Omeros Corporation has 39.23% stronger performance while Athersys Inc. has -3.47% weaker performance.

Summary

Athersys Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Omeros Corporation.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.