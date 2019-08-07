Omeros Corporation (OMER) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Contrasting side by side

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omeros Corporation 16 16.02 N/A -2.49 0.00 Zai Lab Limited 30 14195.43 N/A -2.60 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Omeros Corporation and Zai Lab Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omeros Corporation 0.00% 132.1% -127.7% Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Omeros Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Zai Lab Limited which has a 5.5 Current Ratio and a 5.5 Quick Ratio. Zai Lab Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Omeros Corporation and Zai Lab Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Omeros Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Zai Lab Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Omeros Corporation’s upside potential is 68.20% at a $27.5 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 52.5% of Omeros Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.9% of Zai Lab Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.4% of Omeros Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23% Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33%

For the past year Omeros Corporation was more bullish than Zai Lab Limited.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.