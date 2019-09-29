Omeros Corporation (OMER) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Comparison side by side

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omeros Corporation 19 -0.12 43.31M -2.49 0.00 NuCana plc 8 0.00 12.88M -0.49 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Omeros Corporation and NuCana plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Omeros Corporation and NuCana plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omeros Corporation 232,225,201.07% 132.1% -127.7% NuCana plc 152,787,663.11% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Omeros Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, NuCana plc which has a 15 Current Ratio and a 15 Quick Ratio. NuCana plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Omeros Corporation and NuCana plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Omeros Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 NuCana plc 0 0 1 3.00

$26 is Omeros Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 58.54%. Meanwhile, NuCana plc’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 175.86%. The information presented earlier suggests that NuCana plc looks more robust than Omeros Corporation as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Omeros Corporation and NuCana plc are owned by institutional investors at 52.5% and 38.7% respectively. 0.4% are Omeros Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 15.36% of NuCana plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23% NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62%

For the past year Omeros Corporation has 39.23% stronger performance while NuCana plc has -40.62% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Omeros Corporation beats NuCana plc.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.