Omeros Corporation (OMER) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omeros Corporation 16 15.39 N/A -2.61 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 26 63.27 N/A -4.22 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omeros Corporation 0.00% 174.4% -130.6% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -91.4% -43.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 3.55 beta means Omeros Corporation’s volatility is 255.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Insmed Incorporated’s 203.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 3.03 beta.

Liquidity

Omeros Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Insmed Incorporated are 6.5 and 6.4 respectively. Insmed Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Omeros Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 7 3.00

The upside potential is 75.16% for Omeros Corporation with consensus target price of $27.5. Insmed Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $43.5 consensus target price and a 91.46% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Insmed Incorporated seems more appealing than Omeros Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Omeros Corporation and Insmed Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 51.2% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 6.04% of Omeros Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Insmed Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Omeros Corporation 3.26% 2.87% 45.07% 45.85% -16.23% 70.47% Insmed Incorporated 2.01% -8.03% 11.41% 77.2% 6.07% 120.96%

For the past year Omeros Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Insmed Incorporated.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Insmed Incorporated beats Omeros Corporation.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.