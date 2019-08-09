Omeros Corporation (OMER) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Contrasting side by side

Both Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omeros Corporation 16 16.48 N/A -2.49 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omeros Corporation 0.00% 132.1% -127.7% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.95 beta indicates that Omeros Corporation is 195.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s 138.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.38 beta.

Liquidity

Omeros Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, GlycoMimetics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.9 and has 23.9 Quick Ratio. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Omeros Corporation and GlycoMimetics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Omeros Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

$27.5 is Omeros Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 68.61%. On the other hand, GlycoMimetics Inc.’s potential upside is 249.69% and its average target price is $11.33. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that GlycoMimetics Inc. seems more appealing than Omeros Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Omeros Corporation and GlycoMimetics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.5% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Omeros Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53%

For the past year Omeros Corporation has 39.23% stronger performance while GlycoMimetics Inc. has -2.53% weaker performance.

Summary

Omeros Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors GlycoMimetics Inc.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.