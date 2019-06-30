Omeros Corporation (OMER) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omeros Corporation 16 15.38 N/A -2.61 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -2.65 0.00

Table 1 highlights Omeros Corporation and Forty Seven Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omeros Corporation 0.00% 174.4% -130.6% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -265.5% -60.3%

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Omeros Corporation. Its rival Forty Seven Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. Forty Seven Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Omeros Corporation and Forty Seven Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Omeros Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Omeros Corporation’s upside potential is 75.27% at a $27.5 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.2% of Omeros Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.3% of Forty Seven Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 6.04% are Omeros Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% are Forty Seven Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Omeros Corporation 3.26% 2.87% 45.07% 45.85% -16.23% 70.47% Forty Seven Inc. -12.83% -15.98% 4.08% 23.77% 0% 0.7%

For the past year Omeros Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Forty Seven Inc.

Summary

Omeros Corporation beats Forty Seven Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.