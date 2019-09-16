Omeros Corporation (OMER) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) Comparing side by side

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omeros Corporation 17 12.17 N/A -2.49 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.47 N/A -0.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Omeros Corporation and Cyanotech Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Omeros Corporation and Cyanotech Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omeros Corporation 0.00% 132.1% -127.7% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2%

Volatility & Risk

Omeros Corporation is 195.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.95 beta. Cyanotech Corporation’s 0.8 beta is the reason why it is 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Omeros Corporation are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, Cyanotech Corporation has 1.5 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Omeros Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Omeros Corporation and Cyanotech Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Omeros Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Omeros Corporation has a 40.09% upside potential and an average target price of $26.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Omeros Corporation and Cyanotech Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.5% and 27.6%. 0.4% are Omeros Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.7% are Cyanotech Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23% Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89%

For the past year Omeros Corporation has 39.23% stronger performance while Cyanotech Corporation has -16.89% weaker performance.

Summary

Omeros Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Cyanotech Corporation.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.