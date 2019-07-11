Omeros Corporation (OMER) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Comparing side by side

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omeros Corporation 16 14.62 N/A -2.61 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Omeros Corporation and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Omeros Corporation and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omeros Corporation 0.00% 174.4% -130.6% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Omeros Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and has 3.1 Quick Ratio. Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Omeros Corporation and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Omeros Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$27.5 is Omeros Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 85.19%. Aileron Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6 consensus target price and a 823.08% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Omeros Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Omeros Corporation and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.2% and 23.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 6.04% of Omeros Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 77.03% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Omeros Corporation 3.26% 2.87% 45.07% 45.85% -16.23% 70.47% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. -18.04% -26.29% -37.68% -35.5% -76.33% 53.57%

For the past year Omeros Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Aileron Therapeutics Inc. beats Omeros Corporation.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.