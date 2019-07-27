Omeros Corporation (OMER) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Contrasting side by side

Both Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omeros Corporation 16 15.10 N/A -2.61 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 4 17.51 N/A 0.25 13.17

Table 1 demonstrates Omeros Corporation and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Omeros Corporation and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omeros Corporation 0.00% 174.4% -130.6% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% 116.3% 29.1%

Volatility and Risk

Omeros Corporation has a 3.55 beta, while its volatility is 255.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has a 1.26 beta which is 26.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Omeros Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aeterna Zentaris Inc. are 2.9 and 2.9 respectively. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Omeros Corporation and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Omeros Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Omeros Corporation has a 78.46% upside potential and an average target price of $27.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51.2% of Omeros Corporation shares and 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares. About 6.04% of Omeros Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Omeros Corporation 3.26% 2.87% 45.07% 45.85% -16.23% 70.47% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. -1.48% -25.89% -18.43% 46.9% 78.49% 12.93%

For the past year Omeros Corporation has stronger performance than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Summary

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Omeros Corporation.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.