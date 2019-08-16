Omega Hlthcare Invts Reit (OHI) Shareholder Edmp Lifted Its Stake by $341,848 as Share Price Rose; Salient Trust Company Lta Holds Holding in Philip Morris Intl (PM)

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 15.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 20,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 149,397 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.21 million, up from 129,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $84.91. About 3.13 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Omega Hlthcare Invts Reit (OHI) by 8.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 8,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 120,034 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, up from 111,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Omega Hlthcare Invts Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.49B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $39.22. About 1.88 million shares traded or 21.27% up from the average. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 07/03/2018 – OMEGA REPORTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR ORIANNA FACILITIES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OHI); 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE 1Q FFO/SHR 71C, EST. 73C; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – COURT APPROVED PROCEDURES FOR SOLICITATION OF COMPETING PROPOSALS FOR SALE/ RESTRUCTURING OF 19 REMAINING FACILITIES; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – CO’S TENANT, 4 WEST HOLDINGS COMMENCED VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,850 were accumulated by Anchor Cap Limited Co. Moreover, Loomis Sayles And Lp has 0.01% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 58,206 shares. Trustmark Bancorp Tru Department holds 74,013 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur Com reported 56,883 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 1.01M shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 684 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.19% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). State Street Corporation holds 0.41% or 58.00M shares in its portfolio. Argi Inv Ltd Company holds 9,197 shares. Haverford Trust reported 0.84% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Fosun International Ltd has 0.06% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 11,500 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs has 69,806 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kwmg Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,509 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Manchester Cap Limited Company owns 6,211 shares. Ser Automobile Association owns 1.44 million shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio.

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,874 shares to 32,352 shares, valued at $6.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 44,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,847 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold OHI shares while 99 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 138.57 million shares or 2.27% more from 135.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Mngmt Corporation holds 0.01% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) or 2,301 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd invested in 25,981 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lincoln National has 10,825 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ingalls & Snyder Lc holds 0.03% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) or 19,160 shares. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora reported 0% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Wells Fargo And Mn owns 0.01% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 515,170 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Company reported 11,150 shares stake. Colony Gp Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 15,612 shares. Massachusetts-based Moors & Cabot Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Private Advisor Grp Lc has 52,791 shares. Daiwa Gru Inc accumulated 37,520 shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company (Wy) reported 1,500 shares stake. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 18,600 shares. Enterprise Financial Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). 71,511 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement System Et Al.