Omega Hlthcare Invts Reit (OHI) Shareholder Edmp Has Upped Its Position by $341,848; Hoplite Capital Management LP Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Decreased by $19.52 Million as Shares Rose

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Omega Hlthcare Invts Reit (OHI) by 8.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 8,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 120,034 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, up from 111,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Omega Hlthcare Invts Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $40.38. About 715,475 shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 13/04/2018 – Omega Healthcare Declares 66c Div Payable May 15, Reaffirms That It Doesn’t Expect Div Increases in 2018; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.96 TO $3.06; 07/03/2018 – Omega Healthcare Backs 2018 FFO $2.88/Shr-FFO $2.98/Shr; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ITS TENANT, 4 WEST HOLDINGS& SOME OF ITS AFFILIATES STARTED VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS IN U.S BANKRUPTCY COURT; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE OF $2.96 TO $3.06 PER DILUTED SHARE; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – CO HAS PROVIDED A COMMITMENT FOR UP TO $30 MLN IN DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION (“DIP”) FINANCING TO PROVIDE LIQUIDITY TO THE DEBTORS; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q FFO 71c/Sh; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare: 1Q Reflected Rev Reduction Associated With Orianna Health System; 07/03/2018 Omega Announces Restructuring Plan for Orianna Facilities; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – COURT APPROVED PROCEDURES FOR SOLICITATION OF COMPETING PROPOSALS FOR SALE/ RESTRUCTURING OF 19 REMAINING FACILITIES

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 49.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp sold 166,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 169,377 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.98M, down from 336,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 12.22M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer Remix: @Microsoft and @intel could rule the world again; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 08/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience

More notable recent Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc.’s (NYSE:OHI) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Omega Healthcare Investors: Why I Sold Everything – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Omega Healthcare Investors: Buy This Income REIT Because Of Its Growing Business Sector – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. Stock Fell 10% in February – Motley Fool” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Omega Healthcare Investors: A High Dividend REIT Chugging Along To Safety – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold OHI shares while 99 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 138.57 million shares or 2.27% more from 135.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors & Cabot Incorporated reported 13,324 shares. Washington Trust National Bank & Trust has 1,146 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Acg Wealth holds 7,511 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Telemus Lc owns 29,614 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora reported 0% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Great West Life Assurance Com Can accumulated 137,750 shares. Bessemer Group invested 0% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Moreover, Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.17% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Cleararc Cap invested in 5,243 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability owns 142 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Focused Wealth reported 0% stake. Raymond James Fincl Inc has invested 0.02% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Services Automobile Association owns 0% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 40,524 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested 0.01% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72B and $835.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 3,583 shares to 24,627 shares, valued at $28.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) and Artificial Intelligence – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Microsoft (MSFT) – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: ZBRA, STNE, GLW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.