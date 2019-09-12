Omega Healthcare (OHI) Stock “Strong Buy” Rating Maintained at Raymond James; The Price Objective is $44.0000; 3G Capital Partners LP Lowered By $42.10 Million Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 33.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 316,565 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The 3G Capital Partners Lp holds 642,273 shares with $86.04M value, down from 958,838 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $136.12. About 19.61 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – lBl Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft; 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen; 19/03/2018 – MSFT: IMPROVED MULTI-MEMBER BLOCKCHAIN NETWORKS NOW ON AZURE; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 10/05/2018 – Limeade Announces Microsoft Integration to Help Employees Find Time to Improve Well-being; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 30/04/2018 – Cyren Announces Enhanced Security through Microsoft Office 365 Integration; 05/04/2018 – Trippel Media chooses Net Insight’s Sye Streaming Service, powered by Microsoft Azure, to handle live streaming for their interactive trivia and live event app platform Primetime; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O

New York: In a research note issued to clients on Thursday morning, Raymond James restate their “Strong Buy” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI). They currently have a $44.0000 target price per share on the company. Raymond James’s target would suggest a potential upside of 8.21% from the company’s current stock price.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 8.38% above currents $136.12 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, July 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $15500 target. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft: Time For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy: MSFT, UPS and PANW – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, COST, MSFT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maine-based Schroder Investment Group Incorporated has invested 0.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hillsdale Invest Mngmt Incorporated reported 7,540 shares. Blackhill Cap holds 1.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 71,500 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Invest Counsel Wi reported 0.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Decatur Capital Inc invested in 6.55% or 260,291 shares. 52,821 are owned by Heritage Wealth. Crestwood Advsr Group Limited holds 3.99% or 657,704 shares in its portfolio. Northstar Grp Incorporated holds 0.35% or 6,198 shares. Sageworth Tru has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lord Abbett Co Limited Liability stated it has 1.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Acr Alpine Cap Rech Limited Liability Company has invested 5.99% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Destination Wealth Mngmt owns 16,015 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Gladius Capital LP has invested 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Mrj has 3.99% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Community Bankshares Na holds 81,794 shares or 2.11% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc.’s (NYSE:OHI) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Omega prices stock offering at $40 – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Announces 7.5M Share Public Offering of Common Shares on Forward Basis – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment firm. The company has market cap of $8.98 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. It has a 32.04 P/E ratio. It invests in healthcare facilities, primarily in long-term healthcare facilities in order to create its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. shares while 89 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 145.98 million shares or 5.34% more from 138.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moody Savings Bank Trust Division has invested 0.01% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.29% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 142,670 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.02% or 161,738 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 54,800 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Inc reported 0% stake. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company owns 10 shares. 63,471 were reported by Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Macquarie Gru has 0.01% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Bb&T Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). First Manhattan accumulated 4,139 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Lc accumulated 0.1% or 188,744 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Lasalle Securities Ltd Company holds 0.24% or 241,181 shares. Usa Financial Portformulas stated it has 21 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Omega Healthcare Investors has $4200 highest and $4000 lowest target. $41’s average target is 0.84% above currents $40.66 stock price. Omega Healthcare Investors had 4 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of OHI in report on Friday, August 23 with “Market Perform” rating. As per Thursday, August 8, the company rating was upgraded by Raymond James.

The stock increased 1.19% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $40.66. About 1.68M shares traded or 0.18% up from the average. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Tennessee-based nursing home chain Orianna files for bankruptcy; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OHI); 14/05/2018 – Omega Receives Approval to Transition Majority of Orianna Portfolio; Signature Portfolio Restructuring Completed; 13/04/2018 – Omega Announces Second Quarter Dividend and Annual Meeting Dates; 07/03/2018 – Omega Healthcare Backs Adjusted FFO Guidance of $2.96/Shr-$3.06/Shr; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.4; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ON MAY 11, BANKRUPTCY COURT APPROVED ON FINAL BASIS $30 MLN SENIOR SECURED DIP FINANCING PROVIDED BY OMEGA TO ORIANNA; 13/04/2018 – Omega Healthcare Declares 66c Div Payable May 15, Reaffirms That It Doesn’t Expect Div Increases in 2018; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q EPS 42c; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA REAFFIRMS ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE

Analysts await Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.74 EPS, down 3.90% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.77 per share. OHI’s profit will be $163.47M for 13.74 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.90% negative EPS growth.