Omega Healthcare Invs (OHI) Stock Price Rose While Wellington Management Group Llp Upped Holding by $7.82 Million; As Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Share Price Rose, Whittier Trust Co Raised Stake

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 3,101 shares as the company's stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 277,487 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.81 million, up from 274,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500.

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (OHI) by 214.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 205,699 shares as the company's stock rose 3.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 301,630 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.51M, up from 95,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $37.77. About 828,603 shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 30.39% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.96% the S&P500.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Industrial Idx (XLI) by 27,261 shares to 29,612 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 13,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,295 shares, and cut its stake in Chemed Corp (NYSE:CHE).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $457,888 activity. Shares for $451 were sold by WOODFORD BRENT on Tuesday, January 15.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hulu, FX buy rights to show Lions Gate films – report – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Another Big Acquisition for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Disney Streaming Service Poised For Quick Ramp, Says Bullish Morgan Stanley – Benzinga” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Value Stocks to Buy for the Second Half – Investorplace.com” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks You Can Keep Forever – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 66,549 shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $124.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 726,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21.21M shares, and cut its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR).