Omega Healthcare Invs (OHI) Shareholder V3 Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Position by $5.69 Million as Share Price Rose; As Sap Se Sp Adr (SAP) Market Value Declined, Holder Ativo Capital Management Trimmed by $1.46 Million Its Holding

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sap Se Sp Adr (SAP) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 10,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 140,689 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.25 million, down from 151,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sap Se Sp Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $117.66. About 1.81M shares traded or 130.03% up from the average. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 24/05/2018 – New Version of SAP® MaxAttention™ Offers a Broader Range of Support for Digital Transformation; 08/03/2018 – SAP: Probe Found No Payments to Government Officials; 08/03/2018 – SAP Says it Made Payments to Gupta-Associated Companies in South Africa; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Wins Three 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards Based on Outstanding Contributions and Dedication to Teamwork; 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 17/05/2018 – Vistex Solutions for SAP® Software Now Available on the Latest Version of SAP S/4HANA®; 12/04/2018 – VODAFONE AND SAP JOIN HANDS TO POWER THE ADOPTION OF INDUSTRIAL IOT; 24/04/2018 – SAP 1Q Rev EUR5.26B; 17/05/2018 – SAP: Aicha Evans, Diane Greene, Friederike Rotsch to Join Board Immediately

V3 Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (OHI) by 30.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp sold 158,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The hedge fund held 353,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.99M, down from 511,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $42.01. About 1.19 million shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.96 TO $3.06; 04/04/2018 – CEO Pickett Gifts 600 Of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA REPORTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR ORIANNA FACILITIES; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ON MAY 11, BANKRUPTCY COURT APPROVED ON FINAL BASIS $30 MLN SENIOR SECURED DIP FINANCING PROVIDED BY OMEGA TO ORIANNA; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC – REAFFIRMS ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Tennessee-based nursing home chain Orianna files for bankruptcy; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare: Orianna Restarted Partial Rent Payments in April as Required by Restructuring Support Agreement; 11/05/2018 – Omega Announces 2018 Investor Day Webcast; 13/04/2018 – Omega Announces Second Quarter Dividend and Annual Meeting Dates

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold OHI shares while 89 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 145.98 million shares or 5.34% more from 138.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 399,347 shares. Us National Bank De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Geode Mgmt Limited Co holds 2.28 million shares. Phocas Fincl Corporation reported 884 shares stake. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). 123,784 were reported by Lpl Fincl Lc. Legg Mason Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 1,435 shares. Spirit Of America Management New York owns 1,000 shares. Webster Natl Bank N A, Connecticut-based fund reported 3,755 shares. Principal has 0.07% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 2.16 million shares. Sterling Management Ltd invested in 0.03% or 82,900 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 622,041 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Acg Wealth holds 0.04% or 7,785 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) or 137,230 shares.

Analysts await Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.74 EPS, down 3.90% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.77 per share. OHI’s profit will be $161.53 million for 14.19 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.90% negative EPS growth.

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41M and $466.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgm Growth Pptys Llc by 80,300 shares to 470,800 shares, valued at $14.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $221.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 14,949 shares to 282,979 shares, valued at $14.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 11,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Ltd.

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 9.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.01 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.36B for 26.50 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.75% EPS growth.