Omega Healthcare Invs (OHI) Shareholder Goelzer Investment Management Lowered Holding by $3.75 Million as Share Price Rose; Bares Capital Management Upped Holding in Guidewire Software (GWRE) as Stock Rose

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 338,233 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.86M, up from 329,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $101.1. About 158,400 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 15.50% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE – OFFERING OF NOTES UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $300 MLN; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58 – $0.51; 15/03/2018 – Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.) Deploys Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average; 16/04/2018 – Seibels Announces Successful Deployment of Guidewire Claims Systems for Clients; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Adj EPS 33c; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Rev $163.8M; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF; 22/03/2018 – Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Selects Guidewire Products for Claims Management and Digital Vendor Experience

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (OHI) by 22.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 98,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 342,180 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.05 million, down from 440,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.59. About 446,522 shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 30.39% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.96% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 10/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING EQUALWEIGHT; 14/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.3; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – CO HAS PROVIDED A COMMITMENT FOR UP TO $30 MLN IN DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION (“DIP”) FINANCING TO PROVIDE LIQUIDITY TO THE DEBTORS; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.96 TO $3.06; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q Adjusted FFO 78c/Sh; 07/03/2018 – Texas nursing home chain Orianna files for bankruptcy; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q Rev $220.2M; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q EPS 42c; 14/05/2018 – Omega Receives Approval to Transition Majority of Orianna Portfolio; Signature Portfolio Restructuring Completed; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE 1Q FFO/SHR 71C, EST. 73C

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 14,289 shares to 32,763 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,711 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $2.90 million activity. $49,512 worth of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) was bought by WHITMAN BURKE W.

Analysts await Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 6.58% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.76 per share. OHI’s profit will be $152.32M for 12.88 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.58% negative EPS growth.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50 million and $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comscore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 338,340 shares to 3.19M shares, valued at $64.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,454 shares, and cut its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).