Omega Healthcare Invs (OHI) Market Value Rose While Sigma Planning Has Upped Its Stake; Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Shareholder Victory Capital Management Lowered Holding as Market Value Rose

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (OHI) by 14.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 11,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,717 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50 million, up from 80,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $37.46. About 1.07 million shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 30.39% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.96% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 07/03/2018 – Omega Healthcare Backs Adjusted FFO Guidance of $2.96/Shr-$3.06/Shr; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q Adjusted FFO 78c/Sh; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – CO HAS PROVIDED A COMMITMENT FOR UP TO $30 MLN IN DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION (“DIP”) FINANCING TO PROVIDE LIQUIDITY TO THE DEBTORS; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.96 TO $3.06; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q FFO 71c/Sh; 07/03/2018 – Omega Healthcare Backs 2018 FFO $2.88/Shr-FFO $2.98/Shr; 13/04/2018 – Omega Announces Second Quarter Dividend and Annual Meeting Dates; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OHI); 10/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING EQUALWEIGHT

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 14.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 355,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.10 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $299.94 million, down from 2.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $167.72. About 245,363 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 82.54% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.11% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 19,919 shares to 51,165 shares, valued at $5.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 10,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,537 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Comwlth Tr (ONEQ).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $2.90 million activity. $49,512 worth of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) shares were bought by WHITMAN BURKE W.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold OHI shares while 99 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 138.57 million shares or 2.27% more from 135.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,130 are owned by Stephens Inc Ar. Farmers Merchants reported 1,000 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Inc reported 0.03% stake. Oakbrook Investments Lc accumulated 11,150 shares. Oppenheimer Asset has 11 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Nv invested 0.03% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Moreover, Meridian Investment Counsel has 0.67% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 30,239 shares. Putnam Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Price T Rowe Associate Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 63,037 shares. Kbc Grp Nv reported 16,802 shares. Voya Mngmt Lc reported 66,753 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt accumulated 0.19% or 933,499 shares. The Ohio-based Fifth Third Comml Bank has invested 0% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Pnc Financial Ser Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 17,091 shares.

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 29.37% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.26 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $84.70M for 25.72 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 111.69% EPS growth.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27 billion and $43.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Piper Jaffray Cos (NYSE:PJC) by 4,238 shares to 295,508 shares, valued at $21.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 65,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.69 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc.