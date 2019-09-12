Omega Healthcare Invs (OHI) Market Valuation Rose While Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Decreased Its Position; As Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Stock Price Declined, Holder Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Its Position by $38.60 Million

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 941,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The hedge fund held 3.19 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $132.32M, down from 4.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $38.6. About 3.24M shares traded or 33.24% up from the average. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 24/05/2018 – ACME UNITED CORP – RENEWED LOAN FACILITY WITH HSBC BANK, N.A. AT A REDUCED INTEREST RATE; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-Citi hires Maskell as co-head of its Emea sponsors group- FT; 04/05/2018 – HSBC’s $2 bln buyback fails to cheer investors as spending surges; 09/03/2018 – EXXARO RESOURCES LTD EXXJ.J : HSBC CUTS TO REDUCE FROM HOLD; 04/05/2018 – HSBC HOLDINGS PLC HSBA.L – LENDING GROWTH OF $17 BLN IN 1Q18, INCREASING NET LOANS AND ADVANCES TO CUSTOMERS BY 2% IN THE QUARTER; 19/03/2018 – RWE AG RWEG.DE : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 18 EUROS FROM 17 EUROS; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Debt Ratings To Hsbc Bank Argentina’s Expected Issuance; 20/03/2018 – SEMPERIT AG HOLDING SMPV.Vl : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 27/03/2018 – FRANCE SAYS JOINT LEAD MANAGERS OF NEW OATEI BOND WILL BE BARCLAYS, BNP PARIBAS, HSBC, JP MORGAN, NATWEST MARKETS -AFT; 23/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms HSBC Bank Oman at ‘BBB’; Outlook Negative

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (OHI) by 44.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc sold 14,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 17,637 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $643,000, down from 31,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $40.66. About 1.68 million shares traded or 0.18% up from the average. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 14/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.3; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OHI); 07/03/2018 – Omega Healthcare Backs 2018 FFO $2.88/Shr-FFO $2.98/Shr; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – CO HAS PROVIDED A COMMITMENT FOR UP TO $30 MLN IN DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION (“DIP”) FINANCING TO PROVIDE LIQUIDITY TO THE DEBTORS; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA REAFFIRMS ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE 1Q FFO/SHR 71C, EST. 73C; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Tennessee-based nursing home chain Orianna files for bankruptcy; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – COURT APPROVED PROCEDURES FOR SOLICITATION OF COMPETING PROPOSALS FOR SALE/ RESTRUCTURING OF 19 REMAINING FACILITIES; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ITS TENANT, 4 WEST HOLDINGS& SOME OF ITS AFFILIATES STARTED VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS IN U.S BANKRUPTCY COURT; 07/03/2018 – Omega Healthcare Backs Adjusted FFO Guidance of $2.96/Shr-$3.06/Shr

Analysts await HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 21.05% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.95 per share. HSBC’s profit will be $4.70 billion for 8.39 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by HSBC Holdings plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Under Armour Inc by 88,193 shares to 453,137 shares, valued at $10.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Farfetch Ltd by 147,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold OHI shares while 89 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 145.98 million shares or 5.34% more from 138.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strategic Wealth Grp Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.01% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Carroll Financial Assocs accumulated 0.01% or 2,919 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc owns 17,500 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. First Personal Financial Svcs owns 0% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 280 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation accumulated 1,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Howe & Rusling has 153 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Midwest National Bank Tru Division stated it has 10,940 shares. 35,123 were reported by Envestnet Asset Management. Goodwin Daniel L reported 18,300 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) invested in 0.03% or 13,957 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) reported 32 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt One Company Ltd stated it has 0.08% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Renaissance Limited Liability reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0.02% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 54,284 shares.

