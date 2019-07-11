Omega Healthcare Invs (OHI) Holder Eii Capital Management Lowered Its Holding; As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Loews Cut Stake by $585,000

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs (OHI) by 34.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 10,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,077 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $766,000, down from 30,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Invs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.03. About 18,900 shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 30.39% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.96% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare: 1Q Reflected Rev Reduction Associated With Orianna Health System; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC – REAFFIRMS ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – Employee Benefit: U.S. Department of Labor Proposes Penalties for Farm Supply Company For Operating Damaged Forklift at its Ohi; 13/04/2018 – Omega Healthcare Declares 66c Div Payable May 15, Reaffirms That It Doesn’t Expect Div Increases in 2018; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Tennessee-based nursing home chain Orianna files for bankruptcy; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare: Orianna Restarted Partial Rent Payments in April as Required by Restructuring Support Agreement; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – CO HAS PROVIDED A COMMITMENT FOR UP TO $30 MLN IN DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION (“DIP”) FINANCING TO PROVIDE LIQUIDITY TO THE DEBTORS; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.96 TO $3.06; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q EPS 42c; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q Adjusted FFO 78c/Sh

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.18M, down from 125,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $138.3. About 936,433 shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS CURRENCY TO BOOST SALES BY 3% IN 4Q; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Data-Storage Case After Congressional Legislation; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation with the; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WORTH “POTENTIALLY HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS” OVER SIX YEARS; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low; 17/05/2018 – Secrets to Landing a Job in Pharmaceutical or Medical Device Companies Are Revealed in New Guide; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 19/03/2018 – GEAR Blockchain and Routemaster Announce New GEAR Blockchain Growth Advisor; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Analysts await Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 6.58% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.76 per share. OHI’s profit will be $152.68M for 13.39 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.58% negative EPS growth.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $2.90 million activity. $49,512 worth of stock was bought by WHITMAN BURKE W on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

