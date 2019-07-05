Omega Healthcare Invs (OHI) Holder Cibc World Markets Trimmed Holding by $406,600 as Shares Rose; As Medtronic (MDT) Market Valuation Declined, Beach Investment Counsel Lifted Its Stake

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Medtronic (MDT) by 33.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 40,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 159,819 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.56M, up from 119,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Medtronic for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $97.97. About 1.60M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 15/04/2018 – Arlene Marom: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA APPROVAL; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC NEW ANALYSES CONFIRM PATIENTS W/ MEDTRONIC CRT; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS N ADAPTIVCRT ALGORITHM LINKED TO AF EPISODE CUT; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCED 1-YR RESULTS FROM CRYO4PERSISTENT AF STUDY OF ABLATION WITH ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CRYOBALLOON; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC STUDY CONFIRMS FEASIBILITY OF NEW EXTRAVASCULAR; 08/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CVG President Mike Coyle to Speak at Cowen Healthcare Conference

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (OHI) by 58.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,503 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $286,000, down from 18,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $37.64. About 722,713 shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 30.39% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.96% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 11/05/2018 – Omega Announces 2018 Investor Day Webcast; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q Rev $220.2M; 14/05/2018 – Omega Receives Approval to Transition Majority of Orianna Portfolio; Signature Portfolio Restructuring Completed; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE 1Q FFO/SHR 71C, EST. 73C; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE OF $2.96 TO $3.06 PER DILUTED SHARE; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA SAYS ORIANNA AND AFFILIATES IN VOLUNTARY CH. 11 PROCESS; 10/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING EQUALWEIGHT; 23/04/2018 – Employee Benefit: U.S. Department of Labor Proposes Penalties for Farm Supply Company For Operating Damaged Forklift at its Ohi; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – COURT APPROVED PROCEDURES FOR SOLICITATION OF COMPETING PROPOSALS FOR SALE/ RESTRUCTURING OF 19 REMAINING FACILITIES

More notable recent Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Omega: Key Takeaways From Q3 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on November 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Omega Has Returned 33% Year To Date And I’m Sleeping Well At Night – Seeking Alpha” published on November 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Omega Healthcare Investors: Avoid It – Seeking Alpha” on February 18, 2019. More interesting news about Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “In Case Omega Healthcare Is Beyond Saving – Seeking Alpha” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Omega Healthcare Investors to acquire MedEquities Realty Trust for $600M – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 02, 2019.

Analysts await Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 6.58% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.76 per share. OHI’s profit will be $150.39 million for 13.25 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.58% negative EPS growth.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $2.90 million activity. WHITMAN BURKE W also bought $49,512 worth of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) on Thursday, February 14.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market News: Pot Losses Hit Constellation Brands; Medtronic Delivers Dividends – Motley Fool” on June 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Wells Fargo: Medtronic An Accelerating Growth Story Trading At A Discount – Benzinga” published on June 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Medtronic declares $0.54 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Medtronic Announces Its Forthcoming Robotic Assisted Surgical Platform to Feature Three-Dimensional Vision System from KARL STORZ – GlobeNewswire” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic: Improved Fundamentals But At A Lofty Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

