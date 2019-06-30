Omega Healthcare Invs (OHI) Holder Cibc World Markets Lowered Holding by $406,600 as Market Value Rose; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Nokota Management LP Has Trimmed Position

Nokota Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 85.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp sold 489,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 85,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.17 million, down from 574,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $550.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $193. About 12.80M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge; 21/03/2018 – UK PM May’s party was approached by Cambridge Analytica, but no work undertaken – spokesman; 21/03/2018 – Facebook Ex-Employee Tells U.K. Lawmakers Data Warnings Ignored; 15/05/2018 – Facebook Wins Hedge Fund Popularity Contest in the First Quarter; 09/03/2018 – Facebook strikes music deal with Warner; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Tim Cook slams Facebook’s new privacy standards; 16/05/2018 – FACEBOOK INTRODUCING DYNAMIC ADS FOR LEAD GENERATION; 27/03/2018 – Rift deepens between Apple, India’s telecom regulator over anti-spam app; 27/03/2018 – Facebook: Users Are Sticking Around — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – Tim Cook says Facebook should have regulated itself, but it’s too late for that now

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (OHI) by 58.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,503 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $286,000, down from 18,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.75. About 2.02M shares traded or 27.38% up from the average. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 30.39% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.96% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ON MAY 11, BANKRUPTCY COURT APPROVED ON FINAL BASIS $30 MLN SENIOR SECURED DIP FINANCING PROVIDED BY OMEGA TO ORIANNA; 07/03/2018 Omega Announces Restructuring Plan for Orianna Facilities; 14/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.3; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Tennessee-based nursing home chain Orianna files for bankruptcy; 11/05/2018 – Omega Announces 2018 Investor Day Webcast; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE 1Q FFO/SHR 71C, EST. 73C; 04/04/2018 – CEO Pickett Gifts 600 Of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.4; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OHI); 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.96 TO $3.06

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Asset Mngmt has 45,532 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. The Connecticut-based Halsey Associates Ct has invested 2.44% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Weatherstone invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Newfocus Financial Group Limited Com holds 0.17% or 2,091 shares in its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Limited Company accumulated 0.04% or 361 shares. Owl Creek Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Select Equity Gru LP stated it has 93,335 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kensico Management Corporation owns 840,600 shares for 2.76% of their portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Co has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Nuwave Inv Management Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 390 shares. First Hawaiian Bank holds 0.36% or 39,879 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Zweig reported 90,194 shares. Iowa Bank invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Palisade Llc Nj accumulated 27,418 shares or 0.15% of the stock.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 25.39 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 3.47 million shares to 3.87 million shares, valued at $68.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG) by 102,893 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: FB, NFLX, GILD, TSLA – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Facebook Inc and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Forget Facebook’s Cryptocurrency Play Libra and Buy Square (SQ) Stock? – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Hot Internet Stock Trades – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Zynga’s â€œLittle Royaleâ€ Popularize Snapchat’s Gaming Platform? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $21.33 million activity. Sandberg Sheryl also sold $7.97M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. Cox Christopher K had sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000 on Wednesday, January 30. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was sold by Wehner David M..

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) by 30,540 shares to 48,610 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 304,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 334,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold OHI shares while 99 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 138.57 million shares or 2.27% more from 135.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl has invested 0.02% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). 336,493 are owned by Proshare Advisors Limited Com. Cleararc has 0.04% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 5,243 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 6,786 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Voya Inv Management Ltd Co reported 0.01% stake. Cadence Retail Bank Na reported 0.66% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Signaturefd Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 344 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Vanguard Group owns 0.05% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 30.31M shares. M&T Comml Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). 13,684 were reported by Blair William And Il. Bessemer Group Inc owns 25 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 10,551 shares. 2,301 were accumulated by North Star. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.03% or 81,129 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 6.58% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.76 per share. OHI’s profit will be $152.32M for 12.94 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.58% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3 Healthcare REITs For Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Omega Healthcare Investors: Strong Buy For This 8.0%-Yielding Healthcare REIT – Seeking Alpha” published on October 18, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) announces completion of acquisition of all outstanding shares of MedEquities (MRT) – StreetInsider.com” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “In Case Omega Healthcare Is Beyond Saving – Seeking Alpha” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $2.90 million activity. $49,512 worth of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) shares were bought by WHITMAN BURKE W.