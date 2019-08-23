Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) Reaches $41.13 52-Week High; Liberty All-star Mid Cap Fund Has 1.19 Sentiment

Liberty All-star Mid Cap Fund (ASM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.36, from 2.55 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 19 hedge funds started new and increased equity positions, while 16 sold and reduced their positions in Liberty All-star Mid Cap Fund. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 5.66 million shares, down from 7.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Liberty All-star Mid Cap Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 8 Increased: 13 New Position: 6.

The stock of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) hit a new 52-week high and has $44.42 target or 8.00% above today’s $41.13 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $9.06B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. If the $44.42 price target is reached, the company will be worth $724.64 million more. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $41.13. About 1.16M shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 07/03/2018 – OMEGA REPORTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR ORIANNA FACILITIES; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q FFO 71c/Sh; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – CO’S TENANT, 4 WEST HOLDINGS COMMENCED VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – COURT APPROVED PROCEDURES FOR SOLICITATION OF COMPETING PROPOSALS FOR SALE/ RESTRUCTURING OF 19 REMAINING FACILITIES; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.4; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ITS TENANT, 4 WEST HOLDINGS& SOME OF ITS AFFILIATES STARTED VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS IN U.S BANKRUPTCY COURT; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare: 1Q Reflected Rev Reduction Associated With Orianna Health System; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Tennessee-based nursing home chain Orianna files for bankruptcy; 07/03/2018 – Omega Healthcare Backs 2018 FFO $2.88/Shr-FFO $2.98/Shr; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC – REAFFIRMS ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the production and sale of silver, gold, and copper; and the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. The company has market cap of $48.53 million. The firm owns 42 mineral claims and leases 4 mineral claims in the state of Durango, Mexico. It currently has negative earnings. It also holds 100% interests in the Bralorne mine; and the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in the Lillooet Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada, as well as in the Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada.

The stock increased 6.88% or $0.0425 during the last trading session, reaching $0.66. About 282,617 shares traded. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) has declined 36.07% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ASM News: 02/04/2018 – AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD- QTRLY REVENUES $8.9 MLN VS $ 9.1 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Avino Silver & Gold Mines 1Q EPS 2c; 29/03/2018 Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Year End 2017 Financial Results to be Released on Monday, April 2, 2018; 06/04/2018 – AVINO ANNOUNCES FLOW-THROUGH SHARE OFFERING; 15/05/2018 – AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD – AVERAGE REALIZED SELLING PRICES FOR SILVER AND GOLD WERE US$16.73 AND US$1,330 PER OUNCE, RESPECTIVELY IN QTR; 02/04/2018 – AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD- QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03; 25/05/2018 – Avino Reports Voting Results Of Annual General And Special Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. First Quarter 2018 financial results to be released on Tuesday, May 15, 2018

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. for 179,310 shares. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owns 288,500 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clough Capital Partners L P has 0.22% invested in the company for 442,900 shares. The Florida-based Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has invested 0.17% in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 407,487 shares.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment firm. The company has market cap of $9.06 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. It has a 32.41 P/E ratio. It invests in healthcare facilities, primarily in long-term healthcare facilities in order to create its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1 in 2018Q4.

