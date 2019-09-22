Omega Flex, Inc. (OFLX) Reaches $99.83 52-Week High; Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM)’s Sentiment Is 0.6

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) investors sentiment increased to 0.6 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.25, from 0.35 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 9 hedge funds increased or started new holdings, while 15 trimmed and sold stock positions in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 5.28 million shares, up from 3.66 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 12 Increased: 6 New Position: 3.

The stock of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) hit a new 52-week high and has $107.82 target or 8.00% above today’s $99.83 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.01 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 22 by Barchart.com. If the $107.82 price target is reached, the company will be worth $80.64 million more. The stock increased 3.64% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $99.83. About 19,156 shares traded or 63.03% up from the average. Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) has declined 17.73% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.73% the S&P500. Some Historical OFLX News: 19/04/2018 – Omega Flex 1Q EPS 41c; 19/04/2018 – OMEGA FLEX INC SAYS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, SHR WAS $0.41; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Opiant Pharmaceuticals, American Railcar Industries, Omega Flex, Johnson Outdoors,; 19/04/2018 – Omega Flex, Inc., Announces 1st Qtr. 2018 Earnings; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omega Flex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFLX); 10/04/2018 Omega Flex, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.20, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 2 investors sold Omega Flex, Inc. shares while 12 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 2.58 million shares or 4.83% more from 2.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 4,345 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Group has invested 0% in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX). Strs Ohio invested in 7,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 1,037 shares stake. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd holds 0% or 14 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Company reported 23,700 shares. Moreover, Legal And General Group Incorporated Plc has 0% invested in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) for 463 shares. State Street stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX). Menta Limited Co holds 6,516 shares. Blackrock accumulated 0% or 188,131 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 3,600 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability has invested 0% in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX). Next Financial accumulated 0% or 30 shares. Northern Trust Corp owns 45,913 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Omega Flex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.01 billion. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings. It has a 51.49 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products under the TracPipe, CounterStrike, AutoFlare, DoubleTrac, DEF-Trac, SolarTrac, and AutoSnap brand names.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund for 153,746 shares. M Holdings Securities Inc. owns 23,688 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zazove Associates Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 1.66 million shares. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory Securities Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Rmb Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 152,606 shares.

The stock increased 1.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.03. About 56,637 shares traded. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) has declined 20.10% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.10% the S&P500.